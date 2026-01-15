Global Investing
Danger of mushrooming ETFs: How "Inelastic Markets Hypothesis" changes everything
Markets are driven by money flow, not fundamentals, making them fragile.
Key topics:
Stock markets are far less liquid than traditional theory suggests.
$1 investment can move market value by $5 due to inelastic flows.
Passive funds now drive prices more than fundamentals or earnings.
By Alec Hogg