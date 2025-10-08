Global Investing
The dollar isn't dead. Best evidence yet shows it: Daniel Moss
Dollar dominance endures despite volatility; Yuan shows modest gains
Key topics:
Dollar remains dominant in global FX, used in 89.2% of trades.
Yuan rises to 8.5% of transactions, challenging British pound.
Global FX market growth makes currency manipulation harder.
By Daniel Moss