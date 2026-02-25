Global Investing
Donald Trump shrugs off affordability concerns in upbeat State of the Union address
Trump dismisses affordability concerns in State of the Union, touting economic gains despite voter skepticism and backlash.
Key topics:
Donald Trump touts strong economy, downplays affordability fears
Critics say speech lacked new cost-of-living solutions
Midterm pressure grows amid polls on inflation, tariffs
By Catherine Lucey