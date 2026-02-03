Global Investing
Dr Brian Benfield on the regulatory state: A protection racket and the rise of “new communism”
Bureaucratic overreach turns regulation into a self-serving industry, stifling growth.
Key topics:
Regulation now extracts wealth, prioritising procedure over productivity.
Bureaucracy favours large firms; small businesses face administrative strangulation.
ESG and compliance create ritualistic oversight, not real economic impact.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Brian Benfield*