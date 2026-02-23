Global Investing
The Economist: AI is prompting investors to reassess every business model under the sun
Markets are churning furiously beneath a calm surface
Key topics:
S&P 500 near record highs despite global uncertainty.
AI fears hit software; energy, staples, AI hardware rise.
Volatility and credit stress surge across tech markets.
