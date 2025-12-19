Global Investing
The Economist: Meet American investors rushing into Congo despite war, corruption and China
Meet the American investors rushing into Congo. They are taking on war, corruption and China
Key topics:
US firms rush into Congo’s lithium-rich but conflict-prone regions
Trump deals aim to curb China’s control over critical minerals
Corruption, permits, and rebel zones challenge American investors
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.