Global Investing
The Economist: Even the best-case scenario for energy markets is disastrous
Whatever happens, high prices will outlive the Iran war
Key topics:
Strait of Hormuz closure cuts 20% of global oil and LNG supply.
Gulf output and repairs may take weeks; LNG plants face years.
Market recovery slow; shortages and price spikes likely into winter.
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