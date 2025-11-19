Global Investing
The Economist: Crypto got everything it wanted. Now it’s sinking
The slump could ripple across financial markets
Key topics:
Bitcoin’s rise to mainstream acceptance reshapes global finance
Prices slump as crypto loses fresh catalysts for further gains
Wider market risks grow as crypto links deepen with tech stocks
