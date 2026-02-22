The Economist: Don’t go after the rich to fix broken budgets
Global Investing

The Economist: Don’t go after the rich to fix broken budgets

It will not work, and is wrong in principle
Published on

Key topics:

  • Wealth taxes on the rich are being proposed worldwide.

  • Revenue gains would be small; deficits remain unresolved.

  • Higher top taxes may harm growth, innovation, and fairness.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com