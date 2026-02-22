Global Investing
The Economist: Don’t go after the rich to fix broken budgets
It will not work, and is wrong in principle
Key topics:
Wealth taxes on the rich are being proposed worldwide.
Revenue gains would be small; deficits remain unresolved.
Higher top taxes may harm growth, innovation, and fairness.
