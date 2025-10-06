Global Investing
The Economist: How European labour laws crush innovation (and SA has them too)
How Europe crushes innovation - Labour rules devised in the 20th century are hobbling Europe in the 21st
Key topics:
US layoffs are fast and cheap; European ones slow and costly.
High firing costs in Europe limit risky innovation and investments.
Easier layoffs could boost EU tech growth while keeping social protections.
