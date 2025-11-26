Global Investing
The Economist: Google has pierced Nvidia’s aura of invulnerability
But the search giant’s custom chips may prove tricky for others to adopt
Key topics:
Nvidia faces its toughest AI chip competition yet from Google’s TPUs.
Google’s TPUs are cheaper alternatives, prompting major AI firms to switch.
Nvidia’s GPUs remain flexible and widely used despite growing market threats.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.