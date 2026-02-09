Global Investing
The Economist: How to hedge a bubble, AI edition
Protecting your portfolio from a crash looks harder than ever
Key topics:
AI hype sparks investor caution after dotcom-era market parallels.
Stocks and bonds may fail together as traditional hedges falter.
Options and low-volatility stocks offer modern strategies to hedge risk.
