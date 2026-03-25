The Economist: How high could global inflation go?
Illustration: Ben Hickey
Global Investing

The Economist: How high could global inflation go?

With luck, the Iran war won’t cause a recession. But the surge in energy prices will push up the cost of living
Published on

Key topics:

  • Energy shocks from Middle East conflict push oil near $100 per barrel.

  • Higher energy costs risk inflation surge, but recession remains unlikely.

  • Governments may face costly bailouts amid rising public anger and prices.

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

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