Global Investing
The Economist: How high could global inflation go?
With luck, the Iran war won’t cause a recession. But the surge in energy prices will push up the cost of living
Key topics:
Energy shocks from Middle East conflict push oil near $100 per barrel.
Higher energy costs risk inflation surge, but recession remains unlikely.
Governments may face costly bailouts amid rising public anger and prices.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.