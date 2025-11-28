Global Investing
The Economist: How to short the bubbliest firms
Private markets present fearsome challenges
Key topics:
Shorting private firms is complex due to illiquid, opaque markets.
Investors use listed proxies, bespoke contracts, and syndicated loans.
Banks expanding private-credit trading may create new shorting opportunities.
