Global Investing
The Economist: How to spot a bubble bursting. No, it’s not about valuations
Forget valuations. Look out for search-engine hits and fund managers getting fired
Key topics:
Top investors saw dotcom bubble but misjudged timing and losses.
AI stocks now mirror dotcom excesses; valuations and searches spike.
Google trends and mania indicators may better predict short-term crashes.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.