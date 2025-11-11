Global Investing
The Economist: How mushrooming HR took over the world. Will AI shrink it?
How HR took over the world: The profession has rocketed in size and stature. Will AI shrink it?
Key topics:
HR roles have surged globally, with pay and influence rising sharply.
Workplace disruptions and DEI boosted HR demand and responsibilities.
AI and layoffs may cut HR jobs despite current growth trends.
