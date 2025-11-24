Global Investing
The Economist: Why investors are increasingly fatalistic (about a market plunge)
Everyone knows share prices have a long way to fall. Even so, getting out now might be a mistake
Key topics:
Nvidia posts record $57bn revenue, but shares fall 3% next day
Market uncertainty rises; VIX swings show investor fear and doubt
Traditional safe havens like gold and yen falter amid sell-off
