Global Investing
The Economist: How Iran is making a mint from Donald Trump’s war
China is helping the Revolutionary Guards profit from Iranian crude
Key topics:
Iran profits from oil exports despite Gulf war and sanctions.
IRGC controls sales, shipping, and security of Iran’s oil trade.
China and shadow banks help Iran move oil proceeds globally.
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