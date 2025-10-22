Global Investing
The Economist: Javier Milei faces his most dangerous moment yet
He could still survive a currency run and knife-edge election
Key topics:
Milei faces crucial midterms that could make or break his reforms.
Peso struggles threaten growth despite US financial support.
A floating peso and broader coalition could save Milei’s agenda.
