Global Investing
The Economist: Forget debt. Here’s the most dangerous corner of every balance sheet
The most dangerous corner of a balance sheet? Forget debt. Here is something to villainise
Key topics:
Receivables hide financial stress and can fuel corporate fraud.
Financing receivables has grown into a $4trn global industry.
China’s local-government receivables pose a major economic risk.
