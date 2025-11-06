Global Investing
The Economist: Palantir will outlast AI exuberance. Valuation looks bonkers, its business isn’t.
Palantir’s soaring AI growth and government deals mask investor concerns.
Key topics:
Palantir is highly valued, sparking investor skepticism and short bets.
Revenue and profits surged, driven by AI software and big client deals.
Government contracts and a unique FDE model ensure long-term growth.
