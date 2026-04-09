The Economist: Every company a media company - rise of 'chatter-industrial' complex
Illustration: Gemini
Global Investing

The Economist: Every company a media company - rise of 'chatter-industrial' complex

The rise of the chatter-industrial complex
Published on

Key topics:

  • OpenAI buys talk-show to boost image and investor trust

  • Silicon Valley bosses launch media to shape public perception

  • Corporate podcasts and blogs blur lines between business and fame

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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