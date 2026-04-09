Global Investing
The Economist: Every company a media company - rise of 'chatter-industrial' complex
The rise of the chatter-industrial complex
Key topics:
OpenAI buys talk-show to boost image and investor trust
Silicon Valley bosses launch media to shape public perception
Corporate podcasts and blogs blur lines between business and fame
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