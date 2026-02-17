Global Investing
The Economist: The Robin Hood State - how Governments are increasingly soaking the rich
Tax systems are more progressive than you think
Key topics:
Rising pre-tax inequality in rich countries offset by more progressive taxes.
Post-tax redistribution limits rich gains; middle and lower classes benefit.
Very richest use strategies to reduce taxes, but effective rates remain high.
