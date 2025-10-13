Global Investing
The Economist: Why the ultra-rich are giving up on luxury assets
Forget fine wine, great art or glitzy mansions. There are better things in life
Key topics:
Luxury goods slump as the ultra-rich shift spending to exclusive experiences
Scarcity drives prices of elite services like hotels, fine dining, and events
Once-exclusive luxury items lose appeal as access and imitation increase
