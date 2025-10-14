Global Investing
The Economist: A thought experiment - What if OpenAI went bust?
What if OpenAI went belly-up? To gauge the centrality of the AI superstar, we conduct a thought experiment
Key topics:
OpenAI strikes massive deals with Broadcom, Nvidia, AMD, and Oracle.
Altman’s influence boosts chipmakers’ market value and AI industry stakes.
Key-firm risk explored if OpenAI fails, impacting investors and partners.
