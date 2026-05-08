Either Berkshire Hathaway and Softbank will survive. Not both.
Global Investing

Either Berkshire Hathaway and Softbank will survive. Not both.

The two represent competing visions of the future
Published on

Key topics:

  • Berkshire’s cash hoard vs SoftBank’s debt-fuelled AI bets

  • Buffett’s value investing contrasts with Son’s high-risk tech vision

  • SoftBank’s leverage and OpenAI/Arm stakes raise default concerns

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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