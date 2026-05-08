Global Investing
Either Berkshire Hathaway and Softbank will survive. Not both.
The two represent competing visions of the future
Key topics:
Berkshire’s cash hoard vs SoftBank’s debt-fuelled AI bets
Buffett’s value investing contrasts with Son’s high-risk tech vision
SoftBank’s leverage and OpenAI/Arm stakes raise default concerns
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.