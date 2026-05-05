Global Investing
The EU wants to unshackle its economy. For real this time
Eurocrats are belatedly developing a healthy distaste for red tape
Key topics:
EU is huge but lagging US growth due to red tape and fragmentation
Brussels targets deregulation and deeper single market integration
Progress limited by politics, structural barriers, uneven reform success
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