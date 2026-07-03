Europe is struggling to get IPOs away, such as the one planned by armored-vehicle maker KNDS.
Europe is struggling to get IPOs away, such as the one planned by armored-vehicle maker KNDS.Photographer: Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Europe's stock market boom is a mirage — And "Dark" trading is to blame

Europe's trading boom masks shrinking transparency, weaker liquidity, and a tougher path for companies seeking to raise capital.
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