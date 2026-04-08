FirstRand Ltd. offices in Johannesburg.
FirstRand Ltd. offices in Johannesburg.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Global Investing

FirstRand quits UK motor finance after £750m mis-selling blow

Rising compensation costs and FCA rules push FirstRand to wind down UK operations
Published on

Key topics:

  • FirstRand to exit UK motor-finance amid £750M compensation provision

  • FCA mandates billions in refunds; FirstRand disputes Supreme Court divergence

  • UK motor-finance exit may cut FirstRand’s earnings by up to 9%

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By Adelaide Changole

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