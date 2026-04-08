Global Investing
FirstRand quits UK motor finance after £750m mis-selling blow
Rising compensation costs and FCA rules push FirstRand to wind down UK operations
Key topics:
FirstRand to exit UK motor-finance amid £750M compensation provision
FCA mandates billions in refunds; FirstRand disputes Supreme Court divergence
UK motor-finance exit may cut FirstRand’s earnings by up to 9%
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By Adelaide Changole