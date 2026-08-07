Signage outside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Signage outside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Global Investing

FT: Brin tightens grip on Google's AI push as Hassabis steps back from DeepMind

Silicon Valley parent consolidates control as the London lab’s scientific culture gives way to urgency to build AI products
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