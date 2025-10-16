Global Investing
FT: ‘Of course it’s a bubble’: AI start-up valuations soar in investor frenzy
Unprecedented funding leads 10 groups including OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI to gain almost $1tn in value in past year
Key points:
AI start-up valuations surged nearly $1tn, fueling bubble concerns.
VCs pour record $200bn into AI, driven by hype and FOMO.
Investors warn of unrealistic valuations and looming market risks.
By George Hammond in San Francisco