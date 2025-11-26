FT: China is making trade impossible - strategy is to replace all imports soonest
Global Investing

FT: China is making trade impossible - strategy is to replace all imports soonest

Europe has nothing to offer and difficult decisions to make
Published on

Key topics:

  • China aims for total self-sufficiency, limiting future imports

  • Western economies face job losses as China’s exports outpace demand

  • Europe may be pushed toward protectionism as trade imbalances grow

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Robin Harding

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com