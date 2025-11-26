Global Investing
FT: China is making trade impossible - strategy is to replace all imports soonest
Europe has nothing to offer and difficult decisions to make
Key topics:
China aims for total self-sufficiency, limiting future imports
Western economies face job losses as China’s exports outpace demand
Europe may be pushed toward protectionism as trade imbalances grow
By Robin Harding