Global Investing
FT: The Davos set in decline: can the World Economic Forum save itself?
Battered by scandal, the Swiss organisation behind the annual summit faces a moment of crisis. Insiders say its future may depend on the success of next year’s meeting
Key points:
WEF investigation finds no criminal misconduct by Klaus Schwab or wife.
Schwab steps down amid governance issues, internal disputes, and lawsuits.
Forum faces uncertain future as Davos 2026 tests its relevance globally.
By Mercedes Ruehl in Geneva