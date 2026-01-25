Global Investing
FT: DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis warns AI investment looks ‘bubble-like’
Google AI boss tells FT that despite unsustainable exuberance in the tech sector, ‘if the bubble bursts we will be fine’
Key topics:
Hassabis warns parts of AI investment are becoming “bubble-like”
Google’s AI strong, safe development and transformative potential stressed
US leads China in frontier AI, but China excels in near-term applications
By Melissa Heikkilä in London, Stephen Morris and Roula Khalaf in Davos