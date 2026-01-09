Global Investing
FT: Glencore and Rio Tinto resume talks on $260bn mining megadeal
Discussions over a tie-up to create the world’s largest mining group come as race to secure copper reshapes the sector
Key topics:
Glencore and Rio Tinto restart talks on $260bn mining megamerger.
Deal aims to dominate copper amid rising prices and supply shortfalls.
Uncertainty remains over coal, trading units, and full merger details.
By Leslie Hook, Arash Massoudi and Julie Steinberg in London and Mercedes Ruehl in Zurich