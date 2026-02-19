Global Investing
FT: IMF calls on China to halve industrial subsidies
International concerns have mounted over the impact of the country’s economic policies
Key topics:
IMF urges China to cut state support for industry amid overcapacity concerns.
China’s industrial policies cause trade tensions and weak domestic demand.
IMF recommends shift to consumption-led growth and social welfare reforms.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Arjun Neil Alim in Hong Kong and Thomas Hale in Shanghai