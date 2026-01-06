Global Investing
FT: Microsoft and McKinsey pay up to $1mn each to back Trump’s Davos hub
US companies tapped to sponsor USA House in Swiss village during conference for global elite
Key topics:
Microsoft, McKinsey sponsor USA House at Davos, paying up to $1M each
Venue hosts US officials, offering networking with global decision makers
Events focus on digital assets, faith initiatives, and “peace through strength”
By Ortenca Aliaj in London, Stephen Morris in San Francisco and Mercedes Ruehl in Sydney