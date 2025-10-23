Global Investing
FT: Milei’s make-or-break moment; libertarian hero could fall to zero
US support has helped calm markets, but Argentina’s president is politically weakened as his party faces midterm elections
Key topics:
Trump’s $20bn bailout averts Argentina’s immediate currency collapse
Milei faces political isolation, corruption scandals, and voter backlash
Upcoming elections will decide fate of his economic reform agenda
By Ciara Nugent in Buenos Aires