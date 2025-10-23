Javier Milei
Javier Milei
Global Investing

FT: Milei’s make-or-break moment; libertarian hero could fall to zero

US support has helped calm markets, but Argentina’s president is politically weakened as his party faces midterm elections
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump’s $20bn bailout averts Argentina’s immediate currency collapse

  • Milei faces political isolation, corruption scandals, and voter backlash

  • Upcoming elections will decide fate of his economic reform agenda

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Ciara Nugent in Buenos Aires

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com