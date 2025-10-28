Global Investing
FT: Milei’s moment? Election triumph hands libertarian shot at reform
Argentine President Milei’s election win offers reform opportunities, but success depends on alliances, US support, and debt management.
Key topics:
Milei’s election win gives a rare chance for economic reforms.
Passing reforms needs alliances beyond his small congressional base.
US support and IMF deals are crucial for debt and currency stability.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Michael Stott in Rio de Janeiro and Ciara Nugent in Buenos Aires