Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang mic'd up with a clicker in hand delivering a keynote on stage.
Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp.Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
Global Investing

FT: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang says China ‘will win’ AI race with US

CEO criticises Western ‘cynicism’ while Beijing loosens regulations and cuts energy costs for data centres
Published on

Key topics:

  • Jensen Huang warns China will surpass US in AI race due to lower costs

  • US chip bans and heavy AI regulations hinder Western tech progress

  • China boosts energy subsidies, powering rapid growth in local AI firms

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Madhumita Murgia and Cristina Criddle in London

Loading content, please wait...
Financial Times

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com