Global Investing
FT: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang says China ‘will win’ AI race with US
CEO criticises Western ‘cynicism’ while Beijing loosens regulations and cuts energy costs for data centres
Key topics:
Jensen Huang warns China will surpass US in AI race due to lower costs
US chip bans and heavy AI regulations hinder Western tech progress
China boosts energy subsidies, powering rapid growth in local AI firms
By Madhumita Murgia and Cristina Criddle in London