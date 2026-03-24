Global Investing
FT: Palantir turns poisonous on US campaign trail, a liability for candidates
Donald Trump’s unpopular immigration crackdown has made links to the Peter Thiel-backed company a liability for candidates
Key topics:
Palantir faces scrutiny over ICE ties in US political campaigns
Democrats divest or reject Palantir funds amid surveillance fears
Both parties debate the ethics of Palantir’s government contracts
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By Joe Miller in Washington