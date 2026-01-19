Global Investing
FT: Peak alcohol is past; drinks makers sit on a lake of unsold spirits
Alcohol producers halt production and cut prices to shift bottles piling up in warehouses
Key topics:
Spirits makers face historic stockpiles, hitting $22bn globally.
Pandemic-era overproduction and falling demand spark price cuts.
Cognac, whiskey, tequila sales drop; production halts and debt rise.
By Madeleine Speed in London