Global Investing
FT: BIS warns that retail investors driving gold, US equities into bubbles
‘Explosive’ price gains show similarities with previous asset price bubbles, report says
Key topics:
BIS warns gold and US stocks show bubble-like surges
Retail investors driving gains, risking sharp market corrections
Gold hits 60% surge; Big Tech fuels US stock rally in AI boom
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Leslie Hook and Martin Arnold in London