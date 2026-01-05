Global Investing
FT: Ruchir Sharma shares the Top 10 trends for 2026. Brilliant.
The AI mania could wane and drag down the economies of the two superpowers, but the rest of the world is well positioned to pick up the slack
Key topics:
AI-driven US markets overvalued; bubble risks global economic fallout.
International markets and emerging economies outperform US in 2025.
China, South America, and deregulation trends reshape global markets.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Ruchir Sharma