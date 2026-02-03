Global Investing
FT: Silver’s runaway rally becomes ‘death trap’ for Reddit’s retail crowd
Meteoric rise — and thumping sell-off — has seen the volatile precious metal compared to a ‘meme stock’
Key topics:
Silver crashes 30% after record rally, hitting retail investors hard.
Retail frenzy, ETFs, and Warsh Fed news fuelled sharp sell-off.
Despite drop, long-term silver bulls see it as a buying opportunity.
By Leslie Hook, Emily Herbert, Ian Smith and Camilla Hodgson in London