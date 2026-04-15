BN Portfolio: FT: Uber commits $10bn to robotaxis in strategy shift
Global Investing

BN Portfolio: FT: Uber commits $10bn to robotaxis in strategy shift

Uber invests billions in robotaxis, shifting from asset-light model to regain ground amid fierce autonomous vehicle competition worldwide.
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Key topics:

  • Uber invests $10bn+ in robotaxis and autonomous tech partnerships

  • Shift from asset-light model to owning fleets and equity stakes

  • Faces rising competition from Waymo, Tesla, and Zoox

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By Rafe Rosner-Uddin in San Francisco and Tim Bradshaw in London

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