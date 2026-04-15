Global Investing
BN Portfolio: FT: Uber commits $10bn to robotaxis in strategy shift
Uber invests billions in robotaxis, shifting from asset-light model to regain ground amid fierce autonomous vehicle competition worldwide.
Key topics:
Uber invests $10bn+ in robotaxis and autonomous tech partnerships
Shift from asset-light model to owning fleets and equity stakes
Faces rising competition from Waymo, Tesla, and Zoox
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By Rafe Rosner-Uddin in San Francisco and Tim Bradshaw in London