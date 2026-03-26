Global Investing
FT's Katie Martin: Markets were not made for Trump’s never-ending ping-pong
The chaos of the Iran war will have long-term consequences for investors and the dollar
Key topics:
Iran war triggers global market volatility, hitting stocks and bonds.
Dollar faces challenges; Middle East conflict tests petrodollar system.
Rising energy and food prices signal higher inflation, interest rates.
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By Katie Martin