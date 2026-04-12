Global Investing
FT's Stuart Kirk: Only two events have mattered in my 30 years of investing
Markets have shrugged off everything from geopolitics to financial crises
Key topics:
Most geopolitical events have had little lasting impact on markets
China’s WTO entry drove major global growth, inflation and trade shifts
Covid-19 debt surge may shape future inflation, rates and policy risks
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By Stuart Kirk