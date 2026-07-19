A display in the shop window of the De Beers retail store on Piccadilly Street in London
A display in the shop window of the De Beers retail store on Piccadilly Street in London
Global Investing

Gareth Penny-led group emerges as front-runner in battle for De Beers

Anglo American selects Gareth Penny-led consortium as preferred bidder for De Beers amid Botswana stake talks and diamond market challenges.
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