Global Investing
Gates Foundation cashes out big on Microsoft stake
Historic move sees Microsoft drop to just 11% of foundation portfolio
Key topics:
Gates Foundation Trust cut Microsoft stake from 27% to 11%
Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft; led company until 2000–2014
Foundation focuses on global health, child mortality, climate change
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By MyBroadband Staff Writer